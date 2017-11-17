5 Great Things: World's best burger, Walmart employee goes viral, officers raise money for charity

This week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South runs the gamut, from an act of kindness to a great burger and a number of amazingly great deeds in between.

LBOE competed against top teams from around the world and won first place in the best burger category at the World Food Championships in Florida. The Memphis burger joint brought home a $10,000 prize and will now compete against the winners of every other category in 2018 for the World Food Championship--a $100,000 prize.

The Work Local Initiative employs homeless Memphians to cleanup around the city. The program has helped 400 people in 2017. It's success has allowed it to expand from its original two days to five days a week. It pays workers $10 an hour, while also giving them access to social services. Participants picked up almost 70,000 pounds of trash, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the amount of lives it has helped change is the much more important number.

A spokesperson for West Memphis Police Department said officers are being allowed to grow out their facial hair if they raise $100. The effort is part of No Shave November--an annual campaign designed to raise awareness for men's health issues. The donations will be given to the "Shop with a Cop" program. The money raised so far will help 60 children; it's the largest fundraising total the department has ever reached.

Katherine Watkins was surprised with the Milken Educator Award in front of her entire school. The Millington Central High School English teacher could not believe she won a $25,000 award for her outstanding work in the classroom. Watkins said she'll probably take the $25,000 and reinvest it into her classroom, an investment she's made with these students over the past seven years.

Some customers called it an act of kindness, but Tracy Conner said she was simply doing her job when she checked out a customer who had lots of change despite a line behind him. She was in shock though when someone showed her a Facebook post by a customer Spring Bowlin applauding her patience and generosity when she helped an older regular customer who forgot his wallet and only had change to pay. The post is going viral with more than 95,000 likes and 50,000 shares on Facebook. The heartwarming post perhaps reminds us all to be nice to everyone we encounter.

