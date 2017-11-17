Shoppers surprised with $35K worth of groceries

A credit union in Tennessee got into the holiday spirit and paid for groceries for thousands of unsuspecting shoppers.

Southern Security Federal Credit Union spent $35,000 to bring smiles and tears to shoppers at SuperLo in Parkway Village and Save-A-Lot on Jackson Avenue.

The shoppers went into the store to buy groceries less than a week before Thanksgiving. But when they arrived at the checkout, they got the surprise of a lifetime.

"What did I do to deserve this?!" one shopper asked.

"Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord. God is Good," Linda Jackson said.

The credit union paid for up to $50 on every shopper's bill.

"Made my week! I got to keep my money," Lee Gibbs said. "I've got two sports cars in the shop, and I'm sure I've got big bills waiting--so this helped me out."

"You just feel so happy that you can do something for them. And so many of them have a need. It's a surprise. And obviously, it's a way to spread a little cheer," Southern Security Federal Credit Union CEO Dawn Graeter said.

"I'm happy, precious. I didn't know I was going to get this kind of blessing," Gertrude Buford said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.