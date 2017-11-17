Crosstown Concourse featured in national magazine

Crosstown Concourse is getting some national attention.

Food and Wine magazine recently called it Memphis' hottest new address.

The article went on to say the Concourse is one of the most ambitious mixed-use developments the region has ever seen.

Some of the top draws written about include Mama Gaia's vegan restaurant and The Curb Market. Crosstown Brewing Company will also join the mix.

Crosstown Concourse shut its doors 24 years ago, but after 8 years of hard work and $200 million invested, Crosstown Concourse held its grand reopening in August 2017.

The Food and Wine article ends with "Cheers, Memphis — keep up the good work."

