Killing of 10-year-old boy is a 'Memphis problem,' MPD Director says

The top cop in Memphis said the killing of a 10-year-old boy is completely unacceptable.

Richard Jordan was gunned down while riding in a car near Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard. Four days later and the shooter(s) remain at large.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings said all the shootings and killings--especially those involving children--are a "Memphis problem." He said the police force needs the public to step up and help end the violence.

"Someone knows who recklessly fired shots and took the life of a 10-year-old boy--who will not be able to grow up and be a police director, who will not grow up to be the mayor of Memphis. That is unacceptable. That is a Memphis problem," Rallings said. "If you want a safe community, you have a responsibility."

Rallings said his department is working around-the-clock to figure out who committed this horrible crime.

"When it's a 10-year-old child, it's a little more personal to us," Deputy Chief Mike Shearin said. "Someone who hasn't had an opportunity, who's innocent who has done absolutely nothing wrong--we take it personal."

It's something family members and loved ones are also struggling with.

"Put them guns down. Put them guns down man. Y'all killing kids now," Barbara Morgan said.

Officers are pleading for anyone with answers to come forward so that they'll find justice for a life gone too soon.

Police are looking for a Gold Chevy Malibu, a black Chrysler 300 and a grey sedan.

If you have any information in the death of Richard Jordan, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

