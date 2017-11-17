WMC 5 Countdown to Christmas 2017

Are you ready for Christmas Mid-South? The best way to kick off the holidays is with gifts!
From November 20 through December 22 you can enter to win prizes valued between $50 and $250! Make sure you check out our Facebook page to see what's up for grabs and learn about where your gifts are coming from!
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.