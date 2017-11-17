TDOT holding free Clean Out Your Car Week

Does your car need a little TLC?

You can get it cleaned for free through Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT is launching the first-ever Clean Out Your Car Week starting this Saturday.

It’s all part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention message.

The department has a special truck it's taking across the state and giving complimentary cleanings, which includes trash removal, floorboard vacuuming, and windshield washing.

The Nobody Trashes Tennessee Clean Team tour schedule starts Saturday with a kickoff event at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, where football fans will enjoy games and contests within Volunteer Village.

The Clean Team will also distribute special Nobody Trashes Tennessee litterbags.

The truck will be in Memphis on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the I-55 Welcome Center.

TDOT’s goal is to help stop littering before the busy travel holiday.

The complete schedule is listed below:

Saturday, November 18: Knoxville 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Volunteer Village at Neyland Stadium)



Sunday, November 19: Chattanooga 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (I-24 Welcome Center in Hamilton County) Monteagle 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (I-24 Rest Stop in Grundy County)



Monday, November 20: Carthage 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (I-40 Welcome Center in Smith County) Mitchellville 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (I-65 Welcome Center Robertson County)



Tuesday, November 21: Jackson 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (I-40 Rest Stop in Madison County) Memphis 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (I-55 Welcome Center in Shelby County)



For more information about the “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign and to view the first Public Service Announcement, visit the department's website.

