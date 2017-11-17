Funeral arrangements made for 1-year-old killed last Friday

A 1-year-old who police said was accidentally shot and killed will be laid to rest this weekend.

Robin Keefer's funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home on South Parkway West.

Detectives said a 3-year-old picked up a gun and accidentally shot the baby in the head on November 10.

The infant was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police said the gun belonged to Shawn Moore, who is now charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Friday, the Memphis Child Advocacy Center observed a moment of silence and raised the Children’s Memorial Flag for Robin.

The Center raises the Children’s Memorial Flag on their front lawn every time a parent or caregiver is charged with homicide in a Shelby County child’s death.

Robin is the eighth child to be memorialized on the front lawn of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center in 2017. The flag will fly for one week to honor Robin’s memory.

There is also a GoFundMe to help Robin's family. If you'd like to help, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.