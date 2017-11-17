St. Jude patient gets special visit from DeSoto Co. deputies

We are sending a High 5 to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department for making a St. Jude patient feel special during treatment.

Sergeant Frank Martinez and Deputy Alex Coker got the word that Desoto County Honorary Deputy Piero was back at St. Jude for more treatment.

So, they grabbed some gifts and spent some time with him at the hospital.

Piero's mom said he is doing well and fusses at her when she doesn't obey traffic laws.

