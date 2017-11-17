TN governor brings back reward in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has re-signed a reward for information in the murder case of former Memphis Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright.

The total reward is $21,000 for relevant information about the case.

Earlier this month, police found the gun believed to be the murder weapon in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi.

Wright was murdered in July of 2010. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

