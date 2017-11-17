Man crashes into tree, dies in Arlington

A man died in a single-car crash in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The driver crashed Friday evening around 5:30 near the intersection of Larry Anderson Road and Chester Road.

Investigators said the driver drove off the road and into a tree. The driver died in the crash.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.