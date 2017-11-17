Grizzlies, MPD, MAM team up to coach and mentor kids

Being a major league city with the Memphis Grizzlies in town is not just a boost for folks who like sports here in the Mid-South.

The NBA and this franchise take community involvement seriously.

We usually see David Fizdale on the sidelines coaching the Grizzlies



Instead, he and his staff spent Friday coaching Memphis police and Memphis Athletic Ministries. The two teamed up to coach and mentor kids in the Grizzlies Police Basketball League.



“We need everybody's input,” said MPD Lieutenant Colonel Dennis McNeil. “Being able to partner with them and mentor and volunteer to help with this cause is a great opportunity."

Fizdale also passed along advice, hoping the kids they impact get a different perspective on those sworn to protect and in turn keep them on the right course.



"It changes our kids’ lives and it can be a true impact in the community,” said Randy Odom with Memphis Athletic Ministries.

