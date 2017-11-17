Friday Football Fever: Week 14 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 14

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 14! 

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Mapleood 22

Marshall Co.

 29
Springfield 23 Jackson South Side 22
Waverly 34 Columbia Academy 47
Huntingdon 20 Cornersville 21
MBA 14 CBHS 7
Raleigh-Egypt 16 Covington 35
Crockett Co. 21 Haywood 49
Brighton 34 Henry County 31
Olive Branch  High 40 Lake Cormorant 21
BGA 21 Lausanne 42
Horn Lake High 7 Starkville 35
Peabody 21 Union City 28
Benton 21 West Memphis 39
White Station High 20 Whitehaven High 41
North Panola 28 Choctaw 14

