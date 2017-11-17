Man shot, killed at Stonegate Apts. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night, Memphis police confirm. 

The shooting happened at Stonegate Apartment Complex on Stone Way Lane off Stage Road. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

We are working to learn more details and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

