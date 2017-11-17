Mud Island residents stepping up security after murder

Locksmiths and security companies have been busy in Harbor Town after a murder is leaving people making sure they’re protected.

It’s been 10 days since 56-year-old Susan Grissom was shot to death in her kitchen in Harbor Town. For many in the quiet neighborhood, the crime shattered their perception of safety.



"This should have never happened,” said friend Dawn Inman.



We called local locksmiths and several, including Peifer Safe and Lock, said that they've had an increase in service calls to Mud Island with some customers even mentioning the horrific murder as their specific reason for adding extra security.



“I would say an additional five to 10 calls over the past two weeks,” Peifer said.



Peifer said he’s been giving one particular piece of advice to those callers.



“Your knob really doesn't provide the kind of security you want alone,” Peifer said. “You really want a dead bot with a longer bolt into the frame of your door.”



Another concern mainly for renters is your keys in unknown hands. Do you know how many keys to your lock have been made?

If you don't like the answer then it may be time to get a new lock, and a better lock could come in handy during the upcoming holidays.



“The main thing is make sure your locks are installed correctly, a mis-installed deadbolt can do nothing for you,” Peifer said. “If you don't have very long screws in your frame they will just knock out when somebody kicks the door.”

Peifer said a good mechanical lock is all you need to keep an intruder out. Those locks can cost between $40 and $180.

