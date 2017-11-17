Resident concerned after bed bugs found at senior living high-rise

It's a story that will make your skin crawl. People living in a Memphis high-rise say they have unwanted roommates -- bed bugs!

A viewer sent in pictures from inside the Serenity Towers at Highland facility.

She claims the building has an issue with bed bugs. We took a tour of the building and talked with the property's manager who says otherwise.

It's been more than a year since protesters took to the streets, requesting the city take action following complaints of bed bugs at the Serenity at Highland senior living facility.



"That's where the problem began,” the resident said. “They were coming out of the wall.”



Since then, code enforcement has conducted a sweep and a new management company has stepped in, but a viewer claims residents are still dealing with the unwanted pests.



"They are used to these bed bugs,” the resident said. “They bite them, they just knock ‘em off and that's it.”



The resident sent photos she claims are of bed bugs inside of her room and recent bite marks.



"That's where the problem began, they were coming out of the wall,” she said.



We made a call to the City of Memphis, and learned Code Enforcement is investigating three active complaints about bed bugs at Serenity Towers.

We then took that information to the facility's manager.

“Some have gone to code enforcement and there have been three that were active,” said property manager Irvin Dickerson. “Two have been treated so I guess we are just waiting on those to close out.”



Dickerson says since Millennia Housing Management took over the property, they have seen the number of complaints fall from the hundreds to only six for this year.

He says the treatment for bed bugs is ongoing and all complaints are handled within 72 hours.



"Anybody else who comes along with a concern we inspect and we treat,” Dickerson said.

The resident we spoke with says when she complained about the issue, her room was treated.

However, she is still worried the bugs will come back.

The management company says they are treating each issue as it arises.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.