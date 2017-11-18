Woman in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning

Memphis police responded to a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Waco Street near the intersection of Smythe Avenue around 1 a.m..

Police said a woman was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.