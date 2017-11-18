'Armed and dangerous' escaped Millington inmate captured

An escaped inmate considered to be armed and dangerous was captured, U.S. Marshals confirmed.

Travon Gardner, who is originally from the Nashville area, escaped from the Millington area.

While marshals were questioning his girlfriend in Brownsville, Gardner reportedly fell through the ceiling where he had been hiding.

Marshals said he then surrendered without incident.

He was originally serving time on narcotics charges.

There is a Federal Prison Camp in Millington located off Navy Road.

SCSO said Bureau of Prisons in Memphis and Millington Police Department were responsible for the incident.

