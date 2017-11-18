Man shot, killed in Castalia Heights identified

A man was shot and killed in the Castalia Heights neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of East Person Avenue and Cooper Street.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Steve Guidry.

Police said the suspect(s) were possibly in a blue Chevrolet Impala with a broken tail light.

It is unknown if the suspect(s) were known to the victim at this point.

WMC Action News 5 spoke with a woman at the scene who didn't give her name but identified herself as Guidry's daughter-in-law..

She said Guidry was the owner of the Airways Iron and Metal Company.

The woman said her father-in-law was trying to escape the suspects, but they followed him back to the business where they shot him and one of his dogs.

She said it started when a family member was called to work on someone's heater, but the customers were just a distraction.

“Taking him around and then they ended up running off and losing him so he came back to find him dead,” she said.

She said it appeared as if the shooting happened after an attempted robbery.

“They broke in, looks like shots were fired in the office,” she said.

She described Guidry as a loving and wonderful man.

“Great man,” she said. “Happy-go-lucky, wouldn't hurt a fly. Amazing man.”

