Man killed in Jackson Avenue shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Officials said a man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

Family members on the scene said 28-year-old Felipe Maya was shot and killed at the Loretto Tire Auto Service store. They also said he was the father of several children.

