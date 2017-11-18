High school locker room burglarized during playoff football game

Two local teams squared off in high school football playoff action Friday night, but it's what happened afterward that has people talking.

White Station faced off against the Whitehaven football team, and the visiting Spartans team said their locker room was burglarized during the game.

Memphis police said a report was filed with multiple victims, including White Station players, said their valuables were stolen while they were on the field.

There was no suspect information available. WMC Action News 5 reached out to Shelby County Schools for comment but have not heard back.

