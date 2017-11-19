Man critically wounded after being stabbed at party in Frayser

A man was critically wounded after being stabbed at a party in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Avenue and Suzanne Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was stabbed by someone he knew during an altercation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

