Parts of Great Smoky Mountains received snow Saturday

The storm system that brought the Mid-South showers and storms Saturday gave one part of Tennessee a bit more than just rain.

As the cold air rushed into the region behind the cold front, enough moisture was left over from the system to cause portions of the Great Smoky Mountains to see ice and even snow.

The National Weather Service out of Morristown, Tennessee complied snow reports and the big winner was Mt. Leconte, which saw two inches of new snowfall. Newfoundland Gap in Tennessee also saw one inch of snow.

Temperatures in those places in Tennessee saw lows in the 20s, allowing for the snow to fall in the higher elevations and stick to the ground and trees.

So those who would love to see snow might just need to travel to East Tennessee to get your fix, as Memphis and West Tennessee is looking dry, sunny, but cooler for the next seven days.

