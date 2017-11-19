Mid-South Black Friday shopping hours

The annual shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday is nearly upon us.

During and immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday, retail stores throughout the country will open at irregular times. The best way to maximize your shopping outing is to contact the stores you want to shop at before going, just to make sure they will be open.

We have reached out to many of the stores in the Mid-South to help save you time. Below are the times we discovered.

Tanger Outlets Southaven - Open 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve; open 6 p.m. - 12 a.m. Thanksgiving Day; open 12 a.m. - 10 p.m. Black Friday

Wolfchase Galleria - Open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day -- although individual stores at the mall may have specific operating hours

Oak Court Mall - Open 6 a.m. - 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Black Friday

Carriage Crossing - Closed Thanksgiving, although specific stores may remain open (contact the stores in question for details); open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Black Friday

Saddle Creek - Closed Thanksgiving; open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Black Friday

Grizzlies Den - Closed Thanksgiving; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Black Friday

Target - Open 6 p.m - 12 a.m Thanksgiving day; open 6 a.m. Black Friday -- closing times vary by store

Walmart - Open at 6 p.m Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy - Open 5 p.m. through 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Reopens Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney - Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Will stay open until 10 p.m. Black Friday

Macy's - Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday

Sears - Most stores open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day. All stores reopen at 5 a.m. Black Friday

Toy 'R' Us - Opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving through 11 p.m. Black Friday

These stores, like most retailers across the country, are running special holiday sales. Raycom News Network put together this list showing some of the specials happening at the largest retailers.

