Man shot, killed in southeast Memphis

Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Memphis.

Officers say one man has been pronounced dead near the intersection of Ross Road and Birch Run Lane.

A car was towed away from the scene, but no suspect information has been provided at this point.

The victim's sister in law said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Neighbors said the area is typically quiet.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

