Oxford natives makes Forbes ’30 Under 30’

A Mid-South native is already making a huge impact on the world.

Sly Lee is from Oxford and is an Ole Miss grad.

He landed on Forbes magazine's annual "30 Under 30" list.

Lee was recognized for inventing a device that lets virtual reality users physically feel virtual objects without gloves or controllers.

The device uses a proprietary tech to create precise force fields mid-air, allowing users to physically feel shapes, volumes, and textures.

Click here to see the list of honorees.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.