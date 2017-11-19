Royal Studios celebrates 60 years of soul

Willie Mitchell's legendary Royal Studios celebrated its 60th anniversary with a star-studded event held Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre.

Some of the biggest names in music came out for an unforgettable performance of Royal Studios greatest hits.

Grammy Award-winning producer Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell described the evening as a musical journey focused on the past, present, and future of Royal Studios.

The jam-packed line-up included William Bell, Kirk Whalum, Jon Stevens, Boz Scaggs, Charlie Rich, and Anthony Hamilton.

“It's just a good feeling,” Hamilton said. “A lot of the legacy that I believe in and that got me interested in the music business was born here, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, and so many greats.”

“It really means a lot to the family to be celebrating 60 years in the business, 60 years of my dad's legacy, 60 years with Royal, 60 years of Memphis music,” Mitchell said.

The house band for the evening was Hi Rhythm, known as the backbone of the Memphis sound.

