Kids safe after carjacking in north Memphis

Two kids are safe after Memphis police say they were taken during a carjacking Sunday night.

Police said someone left the two kids in the car with the engine running in the 3800 block of Macon in the Berclair area before it was stolen with the kids inside.

The car and the kids were later recovered safely a few blocks away in the 4100 block of Wales in North Memphis.

Police want to remind parents to never leave kids in a car unattended.

The suspect is still on the run.

