20-4 run helps lift Mississippi State over Florida A&M

By PAUL JONES
Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State used a balanced scoring attack Saturday and a 20-4 run to open the second half en route to a 79-48 win over Florida A&M.
Nick Weatherspoon, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Lamar Peters and Abdul Ado all had 12 points to lead Mississippi State (2-0). Tyson Carter scored 10 points and Ado added eight rebounds and three blocked shots in his first collegiate action after redshirting last season.
Marcus Barham had a game-high 15 points for Florida A&M (0-4) while Desmond Williams added 14 with eight rebounds.
Mississippi State led 28-17 at halftime and broke the game wide open with a 20-4 run to open the second half. The Bulldogs shot 53.2 percent for the game, including a 67.7 percent showing in the second half.
Florida A&M shot just 28.1 percent for the game and had 24 turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs opened its hectic slate Saturday in a stretch that includes three games in five days. While that is normal for the non-conference slate, it does leave the Bulldogs anxious about their depth issues. Junior Xavian Stapleton is listed day-to-day with a sprained knee and Eli Wright also did not play Saturday because of a suspension. Before the season opened, the Bulldogs had only 11 scholarship players on the roster.
Florida A&M: After playing four games on the road to open the season, the Rattlers seek to collect their first win on Monday in their home debut. The Rattlers have faced a challenging non-conference schedule thus far and have dropped games to the likes of UNLV, Miami and now Mississippi State. Florida A&M will also face Power 5 programs Texas and Georgia Tech later in the non-conference schedule.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State returns to action Monday as the Bulldogs host a first-ever meeting with Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Florida A&M will make its home debut on Monday and will host Albany State.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.