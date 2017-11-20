3 killed in medical helicopter crash in AR

Three people were killed in a medical helicopter crash in rural Arkansas.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Dewitt, according to NBC affiliate KARK.

Officials said no patients were on board, but three crew members on the helicopter were killed in the fiery crash.

The Associated Press reports that Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck

John Auld III, who also goes by Trey, died on board the helicopter.

Auld is a former rural volunteer firefighter.

The helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS. The company said on its Facebook page that it's "devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members."

