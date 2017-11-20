Lance Lynn enters free agency after 7 years with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn rejected the clubs qualifying offer, and entered free agency for the first time in his career.

MLB.com reports that talks between the Cardinals and Lynn never materialized, with both sides showing little interest in Lynn returning to the organization.

The Cardinals will most likely replace Lynn with one of their young starters from their minor league affiliates, depending on other deals they may make in looking for an impact hitter.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.