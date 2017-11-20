Cardinals' OF depth could help work out deals

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of depth at their outfield positions. That is always a good problem, but a problem none the less.

Who to keep and who could be potentially used in a trade, is an ongoing issue for the organization. With several young outfielders primed to make a major league roster, the Cardinals are busy evaluating their talent.

MLB.com reports that a few teams are showing interest in Randall Grichuk, and that the Cardinals are likely to part ways with him. Tommy Pham, Dexter Fowler, and Jose Martinez look like they will be in a Cardinal uniform next season. Questionable is Stephen Piscotty, who signed a big contract last year, but didn’t quite perform up to expectations.

Anything could happen during this “hot stove” period with the Cardinals in the running to sign MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

