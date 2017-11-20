Study reveals best Black Friday deals

With Black Friday sales starting earlier and many retailers offering even deeper price cuts this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday.



WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ads to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry,” and “Toys.” Here are the top five retailers according to the study:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)

Kohl's (66.32%) JCPenney (66.30%) Belk (62.75%) Stage (60.82%) Shopko (55.93%)

Key Stats:

Kohl's has the highest overall discount rate at 66.32 percent, whereas Bass Pro Shops has the lowest at 20.83 percent.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.

The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 28.03 percent of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 1.62 percent.

To see the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, click here.

