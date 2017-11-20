City Watch cancelled for missing Memphis man - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch cancelled for missing Memphis man

Tony Taylor (Source: MPD) Tony Taylor (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The City Watch for a Memphis man with mental health challenges has been canceled. 

Tony Taylor was last seen walking away from a mental health center in Hickory Hill off Kirby Center Cove on November 15.  

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly