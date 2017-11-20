Missing man's family desperate to find him before holidays

It has been 5 days since a Memphis man with mental health challenges went missing.

Tony Taylor was last seen walking away from a mental health center in Hickory Hill off Kirby Center Cove on November 15.

Memphis police issued a City Watch the next day.

Taylor's family is desperate to have him home safe before the holidays.

His sister and other relatives are using social media to share his picture.

Detectives describe Taylor as a missing and in danger.

Taylor's description: Black male, 57 years old, 5’11, 140 pounds, with light to medium complexion, andsalt & pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue zipper jacket, a white shirt with brown stripes, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

If seen, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

