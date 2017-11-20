Woman, terminally ill husband win trip to NYC to meet Kelly and Ryan

Memphian Michelle Dorris won a trip to New York and a lunch with talk show stars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa through a WMC Action News 5 contest.

Dorris said she watched our newscast for a week straight hoping luck was on her side, and entered the keyword each time. When she got the call that she was a winner, she didn't hold back.

"I just started screaming. [The woman who called] probably can't hear out of her ear right now, but that's fine I won," Dorris said.

Dorris said at first she didn't know if her husband, who is terminally ill, could make the trip. But he did, and he enjoyed the trip.

The couple hopped on a plane, and was taken to the see the show VIP style. They sat in the audience to watch the taping, and afterward were able to meet Ryan and Kelly for lunch with other contest winners.

"I've been a fan of the show for a long time, and even more so since I won," Dorris said.

After photos, laughs, and food now Dorris said she's is back in Memphis with cherished memories.

