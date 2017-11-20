Towing company catches fire in Downtown Memphis

A Downtown Memphis business went up in flames Monday.

Memphis Fire Department is working to figure out what sparked the fire at PB&J Towing on S. Main Street.

The smoke from the fire could be seen miles away. Still, investigators said it took firefighters less than 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire

"There is severe damage. Again there was a roof collapse and some of the walls in there were compromised as well," Lt. Wayne Cooke said.

PB&J Towing has caught fire multiple times in the past, including a time in 2010 and once in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.