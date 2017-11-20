Residents weigh in after officer caught sleeping on the job

A Memphis police officer was caught sleeping on the job.

A passerby took a picture of the officer in his squad car and shared it on Facebook.

The post has more than 1,000 shares and tons of comments on Facebook.

“He does need to be on P's and Q's, you never know what can happen in the city,” said Memphis resident Amber Hubert.

Sources said the officer was working traffic patrols during the Memphis Tigers game Saturday.

“He sleeping,” said Memphis resident Eric Smith. “Somebody can be getting hit by a car or anything.”

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings released a statement regarding the incident saying:

"The officer in question has been identified, and an administrative investigation is underway. This behavior will not be tolerated, and I can assure you that corrective actions will be taken. This type of behavior does not represent the hardworking men and women of the Memphis Police Department."

City of Memphis said MPD is currently down 335 officers and said their goal is to have 2,300 officers by 2020.

“And there's a shortage on police, everybody gets tired,” Hubert said. “He should have been awake.”

Though we saw tons of comments online bashing the officer for resting at work, people willing to speak on camera said they understand officers working overtime to support their families might be burned out.



“I can understand where he's coming from if he's tired though, but that doesn't give you enough reason to go to sleep,” said resident Eric Smith. “Get a 5 Hour Energy or something.”



MPD has not released the officer's name or official rank. We'll let you know when they release more details.

