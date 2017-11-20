Millington man charged with assault on an officer

A Millington man was charged with assault following an incident with a police officer.

The altercation is said to be the result of road rage.

According to police, the officer was traveling on Yale Road when the suspect continued to trail closely behind him while flashing his high beams.

The suspect then drove into the turning lane to pass the officer, then slammed on his brakes causing the officer to run into the back of his truck.

That's when, Christopher Schafer, got out of his car and allegedly pushed the officer.

Schafer was arrested on the scene.

He's charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.