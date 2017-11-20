TNReady company files lawsuit against state

The company Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) said was responsible for repeat delays and problems with statewide testing is now filing a lawsuit against the Volunteer State.

In April, TDOE terminated its contract with the company it hired as its statewide testing vendor. The state cited repeated failures as its reason for cutting ties with Measurement Inc., including testing material delays and computer glitches during the 2016 TNReady roll out.



According to Chalkbeat, Measurement Inc.'s president feels the company wasn't given a fair chance to fix the testing issues.

Measurement Inc. is now suing the state for more than $25 million, which the company said it is owed after the early contract termination.



Parents we talked to about the lawsuit had mixed reactions.

“I think the state owes them some money but not all the $25 million,” said Memphis parent Harold Amos. “They made a lot of mistakes and obviously appear to be incompetent.”



Of the $108 million contract, so far the state has paid Measurement Inc. about $545,000.

"I'm not happy with that,” said Keith Williams, Executive Director of Memphis and Shelby County Education Association. “Because that is money that could have been much better spent in the classrooms of this state."



Will the state pay up or choose to take on the testing company in court?

Whatever the outcome, Tennessee taxpayer dollars will be on the table.

WMC Action news 5 reached out to Measurement Inc. and TDOE about the lawsuit. We have not heard back from Measurement, Inc.

The communications director for the Tennessee Attorney General said the state plans to file a response to the lawsuit by November 30.

