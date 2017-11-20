1.16M Tennesseans to travel for Thanksgiving

This week, 50 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

In Tennessee, AAA estimates 1.16 million people will travel more than 50 miles to see family.

More than 36,000 families will fly this year, which is the most since 2006.

AAA officials say this will be the busiest holiday season in more than a decade.

They also say the national average for gas is at its highest point since 2014.

The national average for gas is $2.54, which is up 30 cents from 2016.

AAA says the state average is $2.31 in Tennessee, which is 36 cents more than in 2016.



