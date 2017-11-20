Olive Branch Police Dept. helps feed families in need - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Olive Branch Police Dept. helps feed families in need

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Credit: Olive Branch Police Dept.) (Credit: Olive Branch Police Dept.)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

We are sending a High 5 to the Olive Branch Police Department for helping families this holiday season.

The department teamed up with Home Depot to hand out Thanksgiving boxes full of food items.

As you can see, the families who received the boxes were happy to have the extra food for the holidays.

