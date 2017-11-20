Family desperate for answers after CA man visiting Memphis goes missing

Sean Turner's daughter is hoping a poster and his picture can lead her to some answers after he simply vanished last Tuesday.

"Very out of his character. He's always available to talk to my mom at least once a day," Whitnee Turner said.

Turner was visiting a friend in Memphis from Los Angeles. He took a rental car from the St. Louis airport and was last seen in the Bluff City by his friend almost a week ago.

Since then, nothing. No communication at all. His phone is off and his rental car has not been found.

Whitnee and her sister flew in Saturday after their father didn't return home like he was expected to on Thursday.

"Me and my sister have spoke to our jobs and we've told them we won't come home until I can bring my dad home with us," Turner said.

Turner is a father of three and works for the City of Los Angeles as an equipment operator. He was last seen in his rental car, a silver Chrysler Pacifica with Florida plates 111JPL.

Whitnee has a message for her father.

"Daddy, we miss you so much," Turner said through tears. "We miss you so much and we just want you to come home with us. Me, Mariah, Tyrese and mom, all of our family and all of our friends, we miss you we just pray that you're safe right now."

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the location of Sean Turner. You can call in tips to (714) 600-8793.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.