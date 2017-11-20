3 women carjacked in separate crimes

Three carjackings happened in Memphis this weekend alone.

Two of the suspects have very similar descriptions, leading police to believe they may have been committed by the same person.

"I feel like I was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Tiesha Windham said.

Windham is an employee at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Saturday she was pumping gas when she became a carjacking victim.

Surveillance video shows a man carrying a gun walk up to Windham, fighting her, then driving off in her car.

"He asked for cash--and I wasn't giving that up--so he had to get the next best thing," Windham said

Now she's getting gas earlier in the day and advising people to be more alert.

Across town on the same day, a second woman was carjacked while pumping gas. This crime happened at Winchester Express Mart on Winchester Road.

The woman said a man drove off in her car after a man set her up saying something was leaking from her car.

She bruised her arm trying to fight back.

Sunday, a third woman was carjacked while sitting in her car near Winchester and Mendenhall roads

Memphis Police Department is now trying to identify the man caught on surveillance video. If you can help, contact MPD immediately.

