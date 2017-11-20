Memphis track star seeks help financing Olympic bobsled dream

A Memphis woman has her heart set on Olympic gold, but first she has to make sure she qualifies to be part of the U.S. team.

Tough sledding epitomizes Sable Otey’s early life. She was adopted at birth and spent part of her childhood homeless.

“I saw my grandma literally cry over a 50 cent bottle of detergent,” Otey said.

The Binghampton native overcame all that and could soon compete in bobsledding at the Olympics.

Despite her success the former track star still faces hurdles.

“I literally spent my money last week to get home,” Otey said.

Jene Rogers is the general manager at Mid-South Ice House where Otey trains several times a week when she’s in town. The ice rink generously allowed the Olympic hopeful to train there for free.

“We’re happy to help her out,” Rogers said. “We do want to support the Olympics.”

Along with the donated ice time, she also had the bobsled she practices with made for her free of charge.

All of Otey's efforts are self-funded. She raises her child, supports herself, and trains around-the-clock.

Olympic training while raising a family is not cheap. She started a GoFundMe in hopes that she could continue to work for her dream.

Otey said her upbringing though has taught her a valuable lesson.

“People ask me why I work so hard,” Otey said. “That’s why I work hard, so I just don’t want to go back to that place.”

