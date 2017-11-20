Convicted triple murderer's death penalty upheld in TN Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Tennessee upheld the conviction of a Memphis murderer.

Sedrick Clayton killed three people in 2012.

Clayton was at his girlfriend's parent's home in January 2012 when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Pashea Fisher, and her parents.

Clayton was sentenced to death in January 2017 for the murders. A time for his execution has not been specified.

