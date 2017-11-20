Weekend storm system produces 3 tornadoes in middle Tennessee

A cold front that swept from one end of Tennessee to the other produced a myriad of weather for the state.

A line of storms developed along the leading edge of the front as it entered eastern Arkansas. The line crossed the Mississippi River around 1:30 p.m. bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

In Memphis, a wind gust of 49 mph was recorded Memphis International Airport as the front moved east and temperatures rapidly fell from the mid-70s into the 50s.

Storms even caused a 30-minute lightning delay at the start of the 4th quarter of the Memphis Tigers-SMU game.

As the storm system moved east it intensified in Middle Tennessee producing three tornadoes, one EF-0 and two EF-1 storms in the Nashville area. No injuries were reported but numerous trees were downed and there was damage to some buildings and homes.

The line of storms continued moving east bringing a shift in winds from south to north behind the cold front. Temperatures fell more than 20 degrees from one end of the state to the other as cold air poured in behind the front.

In east Tennessee, snow fell in the higher elevations of the Smokey Mountains.

