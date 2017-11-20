Memphis City Council expected to unveil plan for Confederate statues

Expect a possible delay in Memphis City Council's plan to remove the city's Confederate statues.

Last month, the council voted unanimously to deem the city's Confederate statues "public nuisances."

The city continues to build its arsenal as it fights to take down Memphis' confederate statues, Nathan Bedford Forrest in Health Science Park and Jefferson Davis in downtown Memphis.

“In my personal opinion, any time you have something that is as controversial as those monuments in our city, yes it does fall in line with being a public nuisance,” said city council chairman Berlin Boyd.

The decision made in October is a backup plan for the city as it waits for the December 20 court date.

At that time an administrative law judge will hear the city's arguments that it has the authority to remove the statues without the prior approval of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

“Basically, it's not a war memorial so therefore at this particular point in time, we are just trying to wait and see if the judge will grant us, make our wishes come true,” Boyd said.

If the city doesn't get the answer it hopes for, then the city is ready with this backup plan for the statue's removal.

Mayor Jim Strickland continues to reiterate the city is taking every legal option available to take them down.

Also to be discussed at Tuesday meeting, what can legally be done to possibly cover up these statues if they are still standing next year during MLK50.

