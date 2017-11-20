Police arrest woman seen dragging child by the hair

A Memphis woman has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Officials say 30-year-old India Jones was seen dragging her child by the hair near the intersection of St. Elmo and New Brownsville roads on Nov. 17 at 9:45 a.m.

A woman said she stopped her vehicle when she saw Jones dragging the girl and tried to intervene.

She said Jones started cursing at her and walked towards her vehicle.

When officers arrived, they noticed the child’s chest and hairline were red. The girl was upset and told officials that Jones “pulled her by her head” and punched her chest.

Officers also said Jones was unstable and they could smell alcohol on her. The child also said her mother had been drinking all night.

The girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and Jones was arrested.

Jones is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, as well as public intoxication.

