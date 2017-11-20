4 teens wanted after Oak Court Mall gun video

Memphis Police Department is searching for four teens after a Facebook video showed them flashing guns inside Oak Court Mall.

Police were notified about the teens showing firearms inside the mall on Nov. 18 at about 11:45 a.m.

Officers went to the mall to find them, but were unsuccessful.

One of the suspects in the video was identified Monday night as 19-year-old Artavius Lynshun Lipsey.

Lipsey is currently wanted for questioning, but also has two unrelated active felony warrants for domestic violence and failure to appear in a felony case.

Tuesday morning, police identified three others: Jaelen Bell, 19; Terrance Jones, 19; and Tracy Woodall, 18.

Police said Woodall is also wanted for active warrants unrelated to the video. He's wanted for violating bail, domestic assault, and failure to appear.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these teens is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

