Fitzgerald, Brown finalists for Conerly Trophy

The CSPIRE Conerly Trophy finalists were announced for the top college player in the Magnolia State.

Representing Ole Miss is wide receiver AJ Brown and for Mississippi State, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Brown has over a thousand receiving yards so far this season with 10 TDs.

Fitzgerald is one of the top dual threat QBs in the nation. He is just one of two FBS QBs to rush for over 900 yards and throw for over 1,700 yards this season.

The Conerly Trophy will be presented November 2 in Jackson.

